Everything you need to know before attending Lincolnton's 'Cruisin' for a Cause'

Cruisin' For a Cause is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18th.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — In Lincolnton, Cruisin' for a Cause is back on Main Street.

"Cruisin' in Lincoln County is not legal, except for day at of the year. They allow people to come in cruise like they did for many many years here," Child Advocacy Center & Coalition Against Child Abuse Executive Director Sherry Reinhardt said.

The goal is to raise money for those who need it most in the community.

“That money is going to be divided between the Lincolnton County Child Advocacy Center and Amy’s House which is our Domestic Violence Shelter," Reinhardt said.

The Lincolnton County Child Advocacy Center is located on Policarp Street.

It serves as a safe place for children who’ve experience abuse and neglect.

“Law enforcement, social services, the district attorney our medical and mental health providers all join together in the investigation so the child only has to repeat the story once," Reinhardt said.

Last year, Reinhardt said 211 children came through the center that experienced trauma.

“I don’t think people realize that 1 and 10 children experience abuse in their lifetime," Reinhardt said.

Reinhardt said the money raised through the Cruisin' for a Cause event will help fill a gap lost during the pandemic due to not being able to hold a fundraiser.

"We experienced a 67% cut as many CAC’s did in our federal funding so that really put us at risk," Reinhardt said.

They money raised will go towards necessary therapy and medical services the center needs to help children heel.

“We’re not sure of the amount but I can tell you this its so appreciated and it means so much to us to be able to continue to provide services to be able to provide services to that little face that we see at out door each day asking for help," Reinhardt said.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts