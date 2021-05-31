'Booty is back' | Riders set to bike around Myers Park for 24 Hours of Booty

Leuders started the race on his own the inaugural year, never imagining it would turn into one of Charlotte’s biggest events.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major Charlotte event is gearing up to come back in person with just 10 weeks to plan.

24 hours of booty has raised millions of dollars for cancer and involves thousands of riders each summer.

They had planned to be virtual again, but just announced it will be in person for their 20th annual event this July.

"Booty is back, we're ready to go," Founder Spencer Leuders said.

He's talking about 24 Hours of Booty, the annual bike ride through Myers Park that’s raised $24 million.

"There's something magical about coming together once a year closing down the booty loop and being together and celebrating fundraising," Leuders said. "I'm excited to have everybody back for sure."

This will be the 20th year for the popular event where 1,200 teams of riders circle the booty loop in Myers Park for 24 hours straight raising money for cancer patients and programs right here in charlotte.

They’ve raised $24 million so far, and typically average about $1.6 million a year.

This year though they have just 10 weeks to pull the event together including getting all the riders to fundraise.

"People are anxious and want to help people doing great things. This year now more than ever, people have been on the couch now it's time to be out in the community and I feel like people are excited for that," Luders said.

Leuders started the race on his own the inaugural year, never imagining it would turn into one of Charlotte’s biggest events and have such a big impact on the community.

"It's incredible, it's humbling but to see the results- we put our money in brick and mortar programs that people sue every single day. We help people today," he said.