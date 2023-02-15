Mecklenburg County's annual Senior Games and SilverArts are back. Here's how to sign up

From cycling and pickleball to poetry and line dancing, active adults are encouraged to partake.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calling all senior citizens in Mecklenburg County: the 2023 Senior Games and SilverArts events are back this year, and you can sign up now!

Mecklenburg County's Park and Recreation department announced the games and arts competitions are back for active adults aged 50 and up. The activities are meant to help senior adults meet new people and compete while having fun.

"You are never too old to play," said Mike Moraglia, recreation supervisor for Adult Sports and Senior Games. "In a typical year, we have over 250 participants from across the county."

The full slate of Senior Games competitions includes events like swimming, bowling, and croquet among others. New for 2023 is a trending favorite: pickleball.

For the SilverArts competition, seniors can partake in essay submissions, a variety of visual arts entries, and even line dancing. Heritage arts are also included, featuring activities like basket weaving, crocheting, needlework, quilting, and woodworking.

Interested seniors can register in person or via mail through March 10, 2023. The games will take place from April 3 through June 10.

To register in person, you can visit any Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department center or Senior Center to submit the registration form and fees. Cash, check, or card are accepted in person. Those applying by mail should send the completed form and either a check or money order to the following address:

Mecklenburg County Senior Games at Tyvola Senior Center

2225 Tyvola Road

Charlotte, NC 28210

If applying by mail, you are asked not to send cash.

Early-bird registration through Feb. 24 will cost $15 for Mecklenburg County residents and $18 for out-of-county participants. Standard fees from Feb. 25 through March 10 will cost $25 for residents and $30 for out-of-county participants. Scholarships are also available.

Anyone seeking more information can call 980-314-1328 and leave a message, or send an email to seniorgames@mecknc.gov. Anyone interested in volunteering can email volunteerservices@mecknc.gov.