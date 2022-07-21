Omega Psi Phi Conclave convention to draw thousands to Charlotte

There will be parties and step-shows, but this event will bring so much more to Charlotte than just a good time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year, Charlotte is the host of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s 83rd International Conclave.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity was founded on Nov. 17, 1911, at Howard University. As many as 25,000 to 30,000 members and other visitors from Historically Black Colleges will flock to Charlotte over the next several days to spend money at stores and restaurants, and bars as well as pack hotels while pouring millions of dollars into our local economy.

“I'm just so excited to have our brothers come here as well, as conduct our business and have an uplift for our community,” William “Mack” MacDonald, CEO of the Renaissance West Community Initiative and the Basileus of the local (Pie Fi) Chapter, said.

“The fraternity has about 45,000 members, we are the largest with 400 local members," he continued.

Of course, there will be parties and step-shows, but this event will bring so much more to Charlotte than just a good time.

During the Conclave event, there will be a job fair, a racial equity forum held at the convention center, and on Saturday a black business and wellness forum, which are all open to the public. One major component of Black Greek letter organizations is their community outreach.

“I think that the diversity of our organization, that we have brothers that are serious about their careers, we also love each other, we like to have fun, and we also love the community of which we reside in and we serve," MacDonald said.

The Conclave convention will be hosted at the Charlotte Convention Center beginning Friday and will last until July 26.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts