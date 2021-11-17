Oscar Mayer WEINERMOBILE visits Charlotte

The giant hot dog car will be in Monroe Wednesday and in Charlotte Thursday and Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Oscar Mayer's classic WEINERMOBILE is in Charlotte and you have two places to see it.

The 27-foot-long car (which is the equivalent of 60 normal-sized hot longs laid out end-to-end) will be in Monroe Wednesday. You can catch it at Classic Cruisers of Monroe Cruise-In, which happens between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Poplin Shopping Center, located at 2901 West Highway 74 along Independence Parkway.

The WEINERMOBILE will also be at the Charlotte Auto Show, which is held at the Charlotte Convention Center in Uptown Charlotte. You can see it there Thursday and Friday between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are required for this event.

The vehicle stopped by WCNC Charlotte Wednesday for a tour with Chris Mulcahy.

The first Weinermobile was created in 1936 by Carl Mayer. There are currently six different WEINERMOBILES touring the United States.

The vehicle can carry up to six people, and even features a custom glovebox called a bun box.

