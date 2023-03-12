Some big names weren't in the In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars

Charlbi Dean, whose last film was nominated for 3 Oscars Sunday, was among the notable stars without an on-air tribute.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — This year's In Memoriam section at the Oscars will likely be remembered for John Travolta's emotional introduction honoring his late “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John.

But not everybody received a touching on-air tribute.

The In Memoriam segment is the Academy Awards' way of memorializing the greats of Hollywood lost in the previous year. This year, Lenny Kravitz honored them with a soulful performance of “Calling All Angels.”

Among the many who were remembered during the telecast: Irene Cara, Ray Liotta, Nichelle Nichols, Angela Lansbury, Louise Fletcher, Burt Bacharach, Mary Alice, Gina Lollobrigida, James Caan and Raquel Welch.

But as with many years, there were some notable absences from the pre-produced video. Among those who didn't make the video: recently deceased actors Tom Sizemore and Robert Blake, as well as Anne Heche, Leslie Jordan and Paul Sorvino.

Notably absent was 32-year-old actress Charlbi Dean, who died of bacterial sepsis in August. Dean's final film, Triangle of Sadness, was nominated for three awards at the 2023 Oscars, including Best Picture.

Poking fun at the yearly complaints about celebrities left off the video, host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly told the audience to vote on their phones about who should be included.

“Now it’s time for the interactive part of the show," he joked. "Everybody, please get out your phones, it’s time to vote. If you think Robert Blake should be part of the In Memoriam montage, text, ‘give me a Blake’ to the number on your screen.”

But this year's tribute video included an addition at the end meant to head off some of those complaints. A website displayed at the end of the video encouraged people to check out legends lost online.