QC Happenings: 10 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Charlotte SHOUT!, Hornets basketball, and Charlotte FC soccer await you this weekend in the Queen City.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend will see a major cooldown, but don't let that stop you from having a great time in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, April 8

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday at Gibson Mill, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.

Potions & Pixels Game Night @ Camp North End

Bring your friends out to a new weekly game night at Camp North End. The event features all your favorite board games, plus video games, good drinks and great times. It kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome. Find more information about this free event here.

Hampton Water Presents Bon Jovi @ Spectrum Center

Listen to the hits of legendary rock band Bon Jovi, this Friday at the Spectrum Center. Tickets start at $19.50 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, April 9

Be A Lion: Musical and Talkback @ Harvey B. Gantt Center

This musical event highlights historic figures, like Harriet Tubman and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in a riveting and inspiration sequel to the hit show "The Wiz". Show begins at noon. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

No Remorse Comedy Tour @ Ovens Auditorium

Need a good laugh this weekend? The No Remorse Comedy Tour features iconic comedians Mike Epps, Jay Pharoah, Dominique, and Don ‘DC’ Curry. Tickets for the show start at $64 and the show begins at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, April 10

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington @ Spectrum Center

Charlotte basketball returns to the Queen City this weekend as the Hornets take on the Washington Wizards at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets hit the court Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the match-up start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta @ Bank of America Stadium

Soccer returns to Bank of America Stadium this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on the Atlanta United FC at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $76 can be purchased here.

Happening All Weekend

Charlotte Autofair @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

.Car lovers and enthusiasts, check out the Charlotte Autofair, happening now through April 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Tickets start at $15 on Friday and Saturday; Kids 12 and under get in FREE all weekend long. Just $10 on Sunday. Find more information here.

Charlotte SHOUT!

After two years, Charlotte SHOUT! is back in the Queen City. The multi-week festival based in Uptown runs from now through April 17 and celebrates the city's wide-ranging creativity. Find more info and a list of events happening here.

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits @ Silver Hammer Studios

This weekend is your last chance to see the "Without Limits" exhibit, on display at Silver Hammer Studios until April 10. Tickets start at $27.20 and can be purchased here.