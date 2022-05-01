QC Happenings: 11 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Outdoor markets, festivals and action-packed sports await you this weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weekend may be rainy, but that doesn't mean there aren't great events in the Queen City that you can enjoy. See what's happening!

Friday, May 13

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday at Gibson Mill, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.

90s Night @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Bring your best 90s gear and your best friends out for a nostalgic Friday the 13th 90s night at Brewers at 4001 Yancey. The event is complete with 90s movie screenings, music, drinks and more. This free event begins at 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, May 14

University City Farmers Market

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products at the University City Farmers Market returns in 2022. It also features pop-up chefs and more. This free market is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Charlotte FC vs. Montréal @ Bank of America Stadium

Soccer is back at Bank of America Stadium this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on CF Montréal Inter Miami CF at 3:30 p.m. Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased here.

Camden Commons @ South End

Camden Road near South End will close its streets and transform into an outdoor living room where you can hang out, get a drink, eat good food and vibe out. It all goes down from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more info on the free event here.

Sunday, May 15

Wellness Fest @ Protagonist

Find wellness at the Wellness Fest happening at Protagonist in South End this Sunday, beginning with a yoga class at 11 a.m. and followed by an afternoon of live music, healthy food truck options and 35+ local vendors. Find more information here.

17th Annual Festa Italiana

Come out to this elegant festive annual fundraising event celebrating Italian culture. It features authentic food, wine, a silent auction, a kid zone, and more. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Crayola IDEAworks @ Camp North End

Crayola is bringing its one-of-a-kind an immersive experience to Camp North End. Don’t miss the grand opening of Crayola IDEAworks, complete with hands-on digital and physical interactives, in-event photo opportunities and more. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Reel Out Charlotte @ Camp North End

Come out to see some of the best films that Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ creators have to offer. The highly-anticipated film festival runs through Sunday, May 15. Each screening in $5, or guests can purchase an all-access pass for $40. Find more information here.

Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis

Bring the family out for the smells and tastes and great barbeque, plus live music and more fun activities. Friday’s activities may have been postponed due to severe weather, but there are still plenty of fun events happening from now until May 15. Find more information here.

Charlotte Knights vs. Indianapolis @ Truist Field