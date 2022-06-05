QC Happenings: 13 events to celebrate Mother's Day this weekend in Charlotte

Celebrate moms all weekend long with great events happening in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The storms are set to clear this weekend after a week full of severe weather. With that said, there are plenty of events in Charlotte that will give you that weekend feeling. See what's happening!

Friday, May 6

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday at Gibson Mill, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.

Right Moves For Youth Twilight 5K Road Race & Walk

Start your weekend with your best foot forward and a good cause. Enjoy 3.1 miles of Charlotte’s most scenic views while benefitting Right Moves For Youth, an organization that provide the resources and guidance for student success. Runners, joggers and walkers are welcome. Happening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

The Full Circle Tour @ Bojangles Coliseum

Celebrate mom with good music from Grammy winner Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Kem as they swoon at Bojangles Coliseum, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, May 7

SC Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill

Things may be kicking off a day later due to inclement weather, but there are still good times to be had at the SC Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill. Have your pick of delicious strawberries, along with live music, rides for kids and fun for the whole family. Find more information here.

Yoga & Mimosas @ Ballatyne’s Backyard

Give mom the gift of relaxation and wellness with a trip to Yoga & Mimosas, happening at Ballantyne’s backyard and beginning at 10 a.m.. Entry starts at $5 for SweatNet members. Find more information here.

Spring Fling Fest @ West Complex

Hosted by Charlotte’s Black Business Owners Corporation, this is your chance to explore some of the best Black-owned businesses and vendors that the Queen City has to offer. Happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Find more info here.

Crave Charlotte Food & Wine Fest @ Romare Bearden Park

Treat mom to an afternoon of tasting exquisite samples of food, wine and cocktails from some of Charlotte’s most renowned culinary experts. Tickets start at $45 and include boundless food, cocktail, wine and & craft beer tastings. The event begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. More info here.

Charlotte FC vs. Miami @ Bank of America Stadium

Soccer returns to Bank of America Stadium this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on Inter Miami CF at 3:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, May 8

Slay Sunday Mother’s Day Drag Brunch @ Queen Park Social

Come out for a show dedicated to moms. Hosted by the Vanity House, Slay Sunday Mother’s Day Drag Brunch will feature some of your favorite Queen City drag queens and delicious brunch and drink options. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Shop Small Sundays @ Devil’s Logic

Treat mom to a shopping spree at some of the best locally-owned business Charlotte has to offer. You can also sit a spell and enjoy a craft beer while you are there. This free event is happening from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Find more information here.

Crave Charlotte Food & Wine Festival – Rosé, Mimosa Soiree @ Pinhouse

The Crave CLT fest continues Sunday with a Rosé and Mimosa tasting at Pinhouse. Whether you bring mom, grandma, aunt, or wife, they are sure to enjoy this. Tickets start at $25. More information found here.

A Mutha Funny Comedy Show @ Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts

This comedy is dedicated to motherhood and the laughs it brings. Bring mom out laughs and brews at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts Sunday starting at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Mother’s Day @ Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

For the outdoor and nature lover, head over to Belmont to wander the Gardens, listen to live music, shop at The Garden Store, dine at food trucks and sip on a cool beverage. The first 250 mothers admitted each day beginning at 10 a.m. will receive a free potted plant courtesy of Rountree Nursery and Supply. Find more information about timed tickets here.