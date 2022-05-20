QC Happenings: 13 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy festivals, markets, sports, and more this weekend in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather is shaping up to be fairly calm this weekend, which means it's perfect to get out and explore awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, May 20

Food Truck Friday

Beer Garden Movie Night @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Start your weekend right at the Beer Garden Movie Night. Bring your friends out for a showing of ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,’ popcorn and specialty cocktails. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, May 21

The Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury

The lauded Cheerwine Festival returns to Salisbury this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy endless food options, beer gardens, music, as well as a kids zone. Find more information here.

Festival Cubano 2022 @ A Piece of Havana

Bring your family out for an unforgettable celebration of Cuban culture and traditions at Charlotte’s Cuban Festival at A Piece of Havana Restaurant. The event will feature music, crafts, delicious Cuban cuisine, and attractions for kids, and it kicks off at 1 p.m. Entry starts at $15. Find more information here.

University City Farmers Market

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products at the University City Farmers Market returns in 2022. It also features pop-up chefs and more. This free market is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Wellness Fest @ Summit Seltzer

Enjoy a guilt-free Saturday at the Wellness Fest happening at Summit Seltzer in Wesley Heights this Saturday, beginning with a yoga class at 10 a.m. and an afternoon of live music, healthy food truck options and 20+ local vendors. Find more information here.

Meck Dec Day @ The Charlotte Museum of History

Celebrate the signing of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence at the Charlotte Museum of History with book talks, guided tours, immersive activities, and more. Tickets for guided tours start at $8. Find more information here.

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival @ Ballantyne’s Backyard

Bring your family (and an appetite) because this BBQ tasting festival will be one for the ages. Tickets include a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited sampling of beer and bourbon, and all live entertainment. General admission begins at $42. Find more information here.

Sunday, May 22

Girl Tribe Pop-up @ Alexander Homestead

Shop at some of the best women-owned businesses Charlotte has to offer Girl Tribe’s final event of the spring. Guests can enjoy shopping, cocktails, food, and more. Admission begins at $5 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte FC vs. Vancouver @ Bank of America Stadium

Soccer returns to Bank of America Stadium this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 5 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance with receive a jersey rally towel. Tickets start at $56 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte Rally for Ukraine @ Romare Bearden Park

Come out in support of Ukraine for an afternoon of Ukrainian music, bakery and art at Romare Bearden Park. Happening from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find more information on this free event here.

Carolina Barbeque Festival @ Camp North End

Bring your friends, family and appetite to the Carolina Barbeque Festival, a showcase of the three regions that make up Carolina Barbecue (East, West and South). Happening from noon to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Crayola IDEAworks @ Camp North End

Crayola is bringing its one-of-a-kind an immersive experience to Camp North End. Don’t miss the grand opening of Crayola IDEAworks, complete with hands-on digital and physical interactives, in-event photo opportunities and more. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.