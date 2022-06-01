QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

There are plenty of things to do this weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With sunny skies and warm temperatures, it's shaping up to be a great weekend in Charlotte.

Here are some events happening in the Queen City this weekend.

Friday, June 24

Food Truck Friday

Beer Garden Movie Night @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Start your weekend right at the Beer Garden Movie Night. Bring your friends out for a showing of the original ‘Space Jam,’ popcorn and specialty cocktails. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, June 25

Summer of Love @ The Fairwood 226

This multi-day event is all about fun and love. It features local vendors, speed dating, a drag show, music, drink specials, and more. Things kick off at 4 p.m. Friday and conclude ar 2 a.m. on Saturday. Find more information on this free event here.

Charlotte Caribbean Carnival

This weekend, celebrate Caribbean culture in the Queen City at the Charlotte Caribbean Carnival. It will feature a street parade with carnival-inspired fashions, vendors, dancers, and more. Happening from noon to 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, June 26

Camden Commons @ South End

Camden Road near South End will close its streets and transform into an outdoor living room where you can hang out, get a drink, eat good food and vibe out. It all goes down from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more info on the free event here.

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Bring the family out to Party in the Park at the Mint Museum’s Randolph location on the last Sunday of each month starting at 1 p.m. The event includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, and a cash bar on the terrace. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Rock Hill Pride Festival

You don't want to miss this epic celebration of all things pride in Rock Hill at the annual pride festival. Happening from June 23 to June 26 at the Mercantile. Find more information here.

Crayola IDEAworks @ Camp North End

Crayola is bringing its one-of-a-kind an immersive experience to Camp North End. Don’t miss the grand opening of Crayola IDEAworks, complete with hands-on digital and physical interactives, in-event photo opportunities and more. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.