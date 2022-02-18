QC Happenings: 9 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

From concerts to festivals to markets, there are several to have a good weekend in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s a beautiful President’s Day weekend, so spend it out and about exploring your Queen City. See what’s happening!

Friday, Feb. 18

Festival of Laughs @ Ovens Auditorium

Laugh your way into the weekend at the Festival of Laughs, an all-star comedy show coming to the BOplex Friday, Feb.18. Tickets start at $64 and can be purchased here.

Potions & Pixels Game Night @ Camp North End

Bring your friends out to a new weekly game night at Camp North End. The event features all your favorite board games, plus video games, good drinks and great times. It kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and masks are required. Find more information about this free event here.

Saturday, Feb. 19

2022 NC Black Heritage Festival @ Cabarrus Arena & Events Center

This past, present and future-themed festival will feature crafts, culture, art, games, performances, COVID-19 vaccines, information, and more. The free event kicks off Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. Find more information here.

The Fairwood Winter Olympics @ The Fairwood 226

As the Winter Olympics wrap up this weekend in Beijing, team up at the Fairwood Winter Olympics right here in the Queen City. Go for the gold with your friends at events like cornhole, beer pong and flip cup. Registration is $10. Find more information here.

South End Market @ Atherton Mill

Get your pick at fresh, locally grown produce and more at the South End Market. While you’re there, you can make a day of it by exploring all that Atherton Mill has to offer. The event is happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte Checkers vs. Cleveland @ Bojangles Coliseum

Come out with your friends to an epic hockey match featuring your Charlotte Checkers as they take on the Cleveland Monsters. The teams will face off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Bojangles Coliseum. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased here.

AfroPop! Charlotte @ Crown Station Coffee House & Pub NoDa

Bring your friends out to celebrate the impact of African culture through music, dance, food, and more. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $8.50 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Small Business Pop-Up Market @ Sycamore Brewing

Make your way to Sycamore Brewing Sunday to support local businesses at the Small Business Pop-Up Market. The event will also feature live music, great beer and good times. The free event kicks off at noon and concludes at 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Inaugural Drag Brunch @ Slingshot Social Game Club

Have a mimosa and cheer on your favorite QC drag queens at Slingshot’s Inaugural drag brunch this Sunday. Doors open at noon and the show starts at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.