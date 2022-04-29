QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

From outdoor celebrations at the Whitewater Center to the Girl Tribe pop-up, there's lots to do in the Queen City this weekend. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Storms are brewing later in the weekend, so enjoy it while you can. Here are some exciting events happening in the Queen City.

Friday, April 29

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday at Gibson Mill, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.

Gettin' Jiggy Wit It - 90's Block Party @ Music Yard

What better way to enter the weekend than food, drinks and your favorite 90s jams. Come out to the 90’s Block Party, hosted at the Music Yard from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, April 30

Jazz Appreciation Day @ Victoria Yards

Jazz Appreciation Month is winding down, but things are still heating up at Victoria Yards. Enjoy a day of sweet, soulful jazz tunes by some of your favorite artists. Things kick off at 2 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. See here for more information on this free event.

Charlotte Knights vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps @ Truist Field

Nothing beats a Saturday baseball game at Truist Field. Come out to Truist Field for an epic Charlotte Knights game featuring the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps underneath the great Uptown skyscrapers. Bring your pup out to Saturday’s game! The game starts at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased here.

Girl Tribe Pop-up @ Charlotte Convention Center

Women-owned businesses from around the area come together for the Girl Tribe Pop-up, featuring 100+ vendors including premiere boutiques, clothing designers, jewelers, artists and makers. Happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, May 1

Cinco De Mayo Festival @ Plaza Midwood

Bring your friends and family out to Cinco De Mayo Festival in Plaza Midwood, featuring international acts and festive music by renowned artists. Happening from noon to 6 p.m. Find more information about the festival here.

Charlotte Rally for Ukraine @ Romare Bearden Park

Come out in support of Ukraine for an afternoon of Ukrainian music, bakery and art at Romare Bearden Park. Find more information on this free event here.

Happening All Weekend

Carolinas Black Restaurant Week

This weekend is your last chance to try some of the best Black-owned restaurants the Queen City has to offer at Black Restaurant Week’s ‘More Than Just A Week’ events. See a full list of participating restaurants here.

Tuck Fest 2022 @ Whitewater Center