QC Happenings: 10 events happening in and around Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Friday, August 25
Fridays @ Camp North End
Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.
Live Music Fridays
The Coterie Concept is inviting people to join them for an evening of jazz music and wine starting at 4 p.m. Live music will start at 8 p.m. and admission to the event is free. More information can be found here.
Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit @ Bank of America Stadium
Just months after playing the coldest game in Panthers team history, the Lions are back in Charlotte for what may be the hottest. Kick-off is at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $8 and can be purchased here.
Saturday, August 26
South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill
Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2023. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.
BiggerThanMe Block Party
Head out to Victoria Yards for a back-to-school celebration you won't forget, featuring vendors, a DJ, food and more. Find more information here.
Community Paint Day in Matthews
Bring your friends and family out this Saturday to help finish the town of Matthews' community mural! Water and all painting supplies will be provided. Find more information here.
Lowes International Dog Day Event
Lowe's is hosting an event for your furry friends to celebrate their partnership with Petco. Charlotte area Lowe's will have interactive and pet-inspired activities and fun giveaways for pet parents. Take a break from the heat and enjoy some activities with your furbabies! Find more information here.
Sunday, August 27
Live Jazz @ The Warmack
End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.
National Cinema Day
Celebrate National Cinema Day than a day at the movies? AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas in the Charlotte area will offer $4 movie tickets at select showings. Find more information here.
Happening all weekend
CLT Burger Week
This weekend is your last chance to enjoy the sixth annual CLT Burger Week. Feed your face with some $7 staple burgers at your favorite Charlotte eateries. The burger extravaganza will run through Sunday, August 27. Find more information here.