QC Happenings: Your guide to events around Charlotte this weekend

From concerts to plays to yoga, there's plenty to pick from this weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Enjoy the break from the rain at one of the multiple events going on around Charlotte this weekend. Catch live music at the Young Icons Music Festival, take an art stroll or celebrate Beyoncé ahead of the concert next week. Here's your guide to a fun weekend!

Friday, Aug. 4

Young Icons Music Festival

Admission is free to this three-day event taking place in Camp North End. Both Friday and Saturday will feature live music performances starting in the evening. A detailed event schedule and more information can be found here.

South End Gallery Crawl

Take in the art scene at the South End Gallery Crawl, a free event where you can walk the Rail Trail, listen to live music and catch some live painting from 6-9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Free Krav Maga class at Queen City Fight Club

The Queen City Fight Club is offering a free Krav Maga class at 10 a.m.! Those wanting to attend are asked to email QueenCityFightClub@gmail.com. You can read more about the Intro to Self-defense class here.

Yoga at the Mint Museum

The Mint Museum on Randolph is offering a gentle 60-minute flow class at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Jason Mraz: The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride

Jason Mraz will be performing at the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater. The show starts at 7:30 and tickets can still be bought for as low as $36 here.

A Night of 1,000 Beyoncé's

A celebration of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter for everything from her music to activism from 9-12 p.m. at The Bevery. Admission is free, but you can reserve a spot and read more about the event here.

Sunday, Aug. 6

ACL World Championship

If you haven't gone to the American Cornhole League World Championship in Rock Hill yet this year, this is your last chance! Sunday is the last day of the event. Grab tickets here for the Pro Singles World Championship at 1 p.m. or the Women's, Singles and Mixed Doubles World Championship at 3:30 p.m. in Rock Hill.

To Kill a Mockingbird