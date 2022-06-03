QC Happenings: Ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Looking for something to do? Here's what's happening in and around Charlotte!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weekend is here again, and that means more time to check out fun events around the Charlotte area!

Here's your weekend calendar for things to do, from food and a 5K to immersive art!

Friday, June 3

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.

Saturday, June 4

12th Annual Keep Pounding 5K @ Levine Cancer Institute

Bring your running shoes, and join members of the Charlotte community event as they raise vital funds for cancer research and patient care at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute. Participant check-in begins at 6:45 a.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Summer Lovin' Kick-Off @ Optimist Hall

Bring the family out to Optimist Hall to kick off the summer with lawn games, face painting, steel drums, and of course, all your favorite Optimist Hall food vendors. There will also be live music in the courtyard from 4 pm. to 7 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.

Havana Night @ Camp North End

Celebrate Cuba’s rich culture at Havana Night, featuring live music, delicious cuisine, a mojito station, and more. Happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, June 5

June Front Porch Sundays @ Atherton Mill

Come out to shop at 70 local vendors, and indulge in one of the many on-site restaurants at Atherton Mill. Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Eat Black Charlotte Week

Get ready to loosen your belt and indulge in some of the best Black-owned restaurants Charlotte has to offer during Eat Black Charlotte Week. It includes pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus from Charlotte metro area Black-owned restaurants. Happening from June 3 to June 12. Find more information here.

Crayola IDEAworks @ Camp North End