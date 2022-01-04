QC Happenings: Things to do in Charlotte this weekend

The return of Food Truck Friday, Charlotte SHOUT! and more await you in Charlotte this weekend. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Great, seasonal weather is in store this weekend, so take some time to get out to great events happening in the Queen City.

Friday, April 1

Charlotte SHOUT! Begins

After two years, Charlotte SHOUT! finally returns to the Queen City. The multi-week festival based in Uptown runs from April 1 through April 17 and celebrates the city's wide-ranging creativity. Find more info and a list of events happening here.

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City.Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.

Potions & Pixels Game Night @ Camp North End

Bring your friends out to a new weekly game night at Camp North End. The event features all your favorite board games, plus video games, good drinks and great times. It kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and masks are required. Find more information about this free event here.

Saturday, April 2

Knights Fest @ Truist Field

Knights Fest, the Charlotte Knights' signature preseason event, returns to Truist Ballpark this weekend. There will also be a number of kid-friendly activities including face painters, balloon artists and inflatable games available.The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Find more information here.

Easter Egg Hunt @ Blackhawk Hardware

Spring is here, so get in the spirit with an Easter Egg Hunt at Blackhawk Hardware. 144 small eggs with toys inside will be hidden around the upstairs of the store. The festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. Find more information here.

Small Business Pop-Up @ Sycamore Brewing

Over 50+ small businesses and local makers, along with food trucks, live music and craft beer, will be featured at the Small Business Pop-up event at Sycamore Brewing. Things kick off at noon and conclude at 5 p.m. Find more information here.

South End Market @ Atherton Mill

Get your pick at fresh, locally grown produce and more at the South End Market. While you’re there, you can make a day of it by exploring all that Atherton Mill has to offer. The event is happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, April 3

Charlotte for Ukraine @ Romare Bearden Park

Come out and support the people for Ukraine with a festival featuring Ukrainian music, food, activities and more. This free event kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Small Business Pop-Up Market @ Suffolk Punch

Join the folks at Suffolk Punch for a small business market featuring 15+ small businesses, or stop in for a drink. Happening from noon to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening All Weekend!

The Charlotte Fair returns @ Southern Expo