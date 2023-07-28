QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's going to be a scorcher this weekend. Make you stay hydrated when you're heading out to all the awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!
Friday, July 28
Fridays @ Camp North End
Enjoy shopping, food and more in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.
Saturday, July 29
Leagues Cup 2023 @ Bank of America Stadium
Enjoy the second installment of the Leagues Cup 2023 as Charlotte FC takes on Necaxa. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased here.
South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill
Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2023. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.
BLK Summer Fest '23
Bring your friends out to BLK Summer Fest '23, featuring food trucks, music, games and more. Tickets start at $15 if you purchase five tickets at a time. Find more information here.
Sunday, July 30
Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph
Party in the Park is back! Enjoy an afternoon of art and music the Mint Museum's Randolph location. Happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.
Girl Tribe Pop Up @ The Revelry North End
Enjoy the Girl Tribe Pop Up, a shopping experience featuring 70+ women-led businesses expertly curated Girl Tribe. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.
Live Jazz @ The Warmack
End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.
Happening all weekend
Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week
This weekend is your last chance to try dozens of restaurants around the metro Charlotte area are offering deals and discounts on meals during Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. Reservations are recommended at any of the participating restaurants. You can find a list of vendors and more information on the week-long event here.
