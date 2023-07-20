QC Happenings: 10 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one to enjoy wonderful activities in Charlotte. See what's happening!
Friday, July 21
Fridays @ Camp North End
Enjoy shopping, food and more in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.
Black Food Truck Fridays
Local vendors invite Charlotte residents to come and taste an array of cuisines, ranging from seafood to dessert. Merchants will also be selling body products, clothing and more! Learn more about the event's discounts and details here.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
Saturday, July 22
South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill
Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2022. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.
Front Porch Fest at Resident Culture - South End
Over 35 vendors will be gathered at Resident Culture Brewing from 1-4 p.m. for consumers to eat and shop in the South End area. Find more information here.
Sip & Sculpt
From 3-5 p.m., LHK Clay Studio is hosting an opportunity for artists of all levels to build their own coffee mug or beer stein during their event. The cost of $60 includes all art supplies and a beverage. Learn more information here.
Sunday, July 23
Live Jazz @ The Warmack
End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.
Charlotte Peruvian Festival
Experience the vibrant culture, delicious food and lively music of Peru in Camp North End. The fourth-annual festival celebrates Peruvian culture in concert to entertain families of all ages. Learn more information here.
Happening all weekend
FabFest: Charlotte's Beatles Festival
Celebrate the legacy of Paul, John, Ringo and George during FabFest, happening every day this weekend at the Knight Theater and the Parr Center. Tickets start at $21.50. Find more information here.
Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week
Dozens of restaurants around the metro Charlotte area are offering deals and discounts on meals from July 21-30. Reservations are recommended at any of the participating restaurants. You can find a list of vendors and more information on the week-long event here.
Skiptown Summer Splash Spectacular
July 21 to 23, Skiptown Charlotte is inviting people and their dogs to splash at a pool party and participate in other events throughout the weekend. Pools will be located around the park for pups' enjoyment and towels to get them dried off afterward. Find more information here.