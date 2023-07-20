QC Happenings: 10 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Cultural festivals, markets and the return of FabFest await you this weekend in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one to enjoy wonderful activities in Charlotte. See what's happening!

Friday, July 21

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping, food and more in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Black Food Truck Fridays

Local vendors invite Charlotte residents to come and taste an array of cuisines, ranging from seafood to dessert. Merchants will also be selling body products, clothing and more! Learn more about the event's discounts and details here.

Saturday, July 22

South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2022. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.

Front Porch Fest at Resident Culture - South End

Over 35 vendors will be gathered at Resident Culture Brewing from 1-4 p.m. for consumers to eat and shop in the South End area. Find more information here.

Sip & Sculpt

From 3-5 p.m., LHK Clay Studio is hosting an opportunity for artists of all levels to build their own coffee mug or beer stein during their event. The cost of $60 includes all art supplies and a beverage. Learn more information here.

Sunday, July 23

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Charlotte Peruvian Festival

Experience the vibrant culture, delicious food and lively music of Peru in Camp North End. The fourth-annual festival celebrates Peruvian culture in concert to entertain families of all ages. Learn more information here.

Happening all weekend

FabFest: Charlotte's Beatles Festival

Celebrate the legacy of Paul, John, Ringo and George during FabFest, happening every day this weekend at the Knight Theater and the Parr Center. Tickets start at $21.50. Find more information here.

Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

Dozens of restaurants around the metro Charlotte area are offering deals and discounts on meals from July 21-30. Reservations are recommended at any of the participating restaurants. You can find a list of vendors and more information on the week-long event here.

Skiptown Summer Splash Spectacular