QC Happenings: 10 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy CollegeGameDay, live music, farmer's markets and more this weekend in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a week of severe weather in the Queen City, you can enjoy the sunshine and comfortable temperatures while you partake in weekend events. See what's happening!

Friday, Sept. 1

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Live Music Fridays

Every Friday, the Coterie Concept invites people to join them for an evening of jazz music and wine starting at 4 p.m. Live music will start at 8 p.m. and admission to the event is free. More information can be found here.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Duke's Mayo Classic @ Bank of America Stadium

College football fans rejoice! The time has come once again for the Duke's Mayo Classic to takeover Uptown Charlotte as the UNC Tarheels will face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased here.

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Around the Crown 10k

Get up and active this Sunday morning as you walk, run or even dance through the Around the Crown 10k. The event takes place on I-277, and it departs from and returns to Truist Field in Uptown. Registration is $55 and the run begins at 7:25 a.m. Find more information here.

Front Porch Sundays @ Atherton Mill

Every first Sunday of the month, come out and shop with over 70 local vendors at Front Porch Sundays, complete with food trucks, live music and more. Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is also pet-friendly! Find more information here.

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

ESPN College GameDay @ Romare Bearden Park

ESPN College GameDay is rolling out the fanfare at Romare Bearden Park for the Duke's Mayo Classic. Head to Uptown to be a part of the festivities all weekend long. Find more information here.

Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival