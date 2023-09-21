11 ways to enjoy this weekend in Charlotte | QC Happenings

Enjoy cultural festivals, Oktoberfest and more in the Queen City this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even with rain chances returning this weekend, it'll still be a great time to check out events in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Thursday, Sept. 21

SouthPark After 5

'SouthPark After 5' is back this fall! See your favorite acts hit the stage on Thursdays at Symphony Park. Up this week is the Coconut Groove Band, in a tribute to Steely Dan. Find more information here.

Friday, Sept. 22

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

It's All a Blur Tour

Drake and 21 Savage bring their "It's All a Blur Tour" to the Queen City on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets start at $256 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk @ Symphony Park

Join the fight to prevent breast cancer at Symphony Park fo the Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Register online here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas

Experience artisan food and culture at the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, hosted by the Charlotte Knights. Tickets start at $20 for adults; kids under 8 get in free. Find more information here.

MORE ON CIAF: Charlotte International Arts Festival full of events for the whole family

Festival of India

This mainstay of the Charlotte community for 25 years is now a part of Charlotte International Arts Festival. The festival takes over the Belk Theater (inside and outside) with food, performances, shopping, and more. Find more information here.

Latin American Festival

The LAF, now in its 33rd year, will be in Ballantyne for the first time, also part of CIAF this year. Food, music, an interactive village, dance, and more. This event happens at The Amp Ballantyne from 12 to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Open Tap Oktoberfest

This day-long Oktoberfest will feature a German fare menu, live music and, of course, all the brews you can drink. Find more information here.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

59th Annual Festival in the Park