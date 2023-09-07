QC Happenings: 10 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

The Morganton Festival, a jollof festival and more await you this weekend in the Queen City. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect a bit of stormy weather as you head out to awesome weekend events in Charlotte.

Thursday, Sept. 7

SouthPark After 5

'SouthPark After 5' is officially returning this fall! See your favorite acts hit the stage on Thursdays at Symphony Park. Up this week is the 80s tribute band Breakfast Club. Find more information here.

Friday, Sept. 8

41st Annual Morganton Festival

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Art After Dark: Wearable Renaissance

Learn about the marriage of digital tools and elements of Black fashion at "Wearable Renaissance," a special edition of Art After Dark at the Harvey B. Gantt. Find more information on this free event here.

Live Music Fridays

Every Friday, the Coterie Concept invites people to join them for an evening of jazz music and wine starting at 4 p.m. Live music will start at 8 p.m. and admission to the event is free. More information can be found here.

Saturday, Sept. 9

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte Jollof Festival

Enjoy this day-long celebration dedicated to jollof rice, a West African, one-pot dish. Try different variations of the dish to determine the winner. Happening from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Princess Party Brunch @ Urban District Market

Bring the kiddos for a bite to eat and to meet real-life princesses at Urban District Market. Happening from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Live Jazz @ The Warmack