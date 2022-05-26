QC Happenings: Ways to spend Memorial weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It'll be a gorgeous weekend in the Queen City as the Coca-Cola 600, Circle K Speed Street and more to explore in Charlotte on Memorial Day weekend. See what's happening!
Friday, May 27
Food Truck Friday
Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, Black Food Truck Friday, Food Truck Friday at Fountain Park in Rock Hill, and University City Food Truck Friday.
’90s Pizza Party @ Pinhouse
Bring your friends, appetite and best 90s gear out to the second annual '90s Pizza Party at Pinhouse. The event will feature FREE pizza, a roller skating rink, drinks and a DJ playing all the 90s jams. The first 100 guests get a free slap bracelet. Beginning at 7 p.m. Find more information here.
Saturday, May 28
University City Farmers Market
Have your pick at fresh produce and other products at the University City Farmers Market returns in 2022. It also features pop-up chefs and more. This free market is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.
Uptown Farmer's Market
The Uptown Farmer's Market is back in 2022. Find local vendors, products, fresh produce and more as you shop in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. The market kicks off at 8 a.m. Find more information here.
Lemonade Fest @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey
Bring your friends out the second annual Lemonade Fest, celebrating all things Bold Rock Hard Lemonade. It features drink specials, live music and yard games. Entry is free and begins at 11 a.m. Find more information here.
Sunday, May 29
Coca-Cola 600 @ Charlotte Motor Speedway
It's going down at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday during one of the biggest nights in racing. The Coca-Cola 600 kicks off at 6 p.m., with several events including Circle K Speed Street leading up to the big race. Tickets start at $49. Find more information here.
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live @ PNC Music Pavilion
Get ready for an evening of laughs and OMG moments as MTV's Wild 'N Out visits the Queen City this Sunday. The show is hosted by your favorite cast of characters. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.
Monday, May 30
Kannapolis Memorial Day @ Veterans Park
Celebrate Memorial Day with events happening in Kannapolis. The festivities include remarks from guest speaker Major General Charles H. Swannack Jr. of the U.S. Army and special patriotic music performances and a wreath-laying ceremony. Things kick off at noon. Find more information here.
Memorial Day Drive-thru Giveaway @ StarMed
Keith Clinic and StarMed Healthcare are hosting their annual Drive-thru giveaway on Monday. Guests will have the chance to receive a free lunch bag, complete with a bacon double cheeseburger, chips, and a cookie. Beginning at 11 a.m. and limited one per person while supplies last. Find more information here.
Chester War Memorial Day event
Celebrate Memorial in Chester County as we remember 20 deceased Vietnam veterans and honor their surviving spouses. The event kicks off at noon at the Chester War Memorial Building. Find more information here.
Happening all weekend
Circle K Speed Street @ Charlotte Motor Speedway
One of Charlotte's biggest outdoor festivals returns this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This year's speed will feature the vendors, activities, food, and more that you know and love, plus performances by Flo Rida and Steve Miller Band. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.
Memorial Day Celebration @ Whitewater Center
Spend the weekend outdoors with tons of activities at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Events include yoga, trail races and more. Find more information about this free event here.
2022 ACC Baseball Championship @ Truist Field
Enjoy an epic weekend of college baseball at Truist Field, beginning with the last round of pool-play games on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and the championship on Sunday. Tickets start at $10. Find more information here.