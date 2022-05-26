QC Happenings: Ways to spend Memorial weekend in Charlotte

Look forward to epic sports, festivals, markets, and more happening this Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It'll be a gorgeous weekend in the Queen City as the Coca-Cola 600, Circle K Speed Street and more to explore in Charlotte on Memorial Day weekend. See what's happening!

Friday, May 27

Food Truck Friday

’90s Pizza Party @ Pinhouse

Bring your friends, appetite and best 90s gear out to the second annual '90s Pizza Party at Pinhouse. The event will feature FREE pizza, a roller skating rink, drinks and a DJ playing all the 90s jams. The first 100 guests get a free slap bracelet. Beginning at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, May 28

University City Farmers Market

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products at the University City Farmers Market returns in 2022. It also features pop-up chefs and more. This free market is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

The Uptown Farmer's Market is back in 2022. Find local vendors, products, fresh produce and more as you shop in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. The market kicks off at 8 a.m. Find more information here.

Lemonade Fest @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Bring your friends out the second annual Lemonade Fest, celebrating all things Bold Rock Hard Lemonade. It features drink specials, live music and yard games. Entry is free and begins at 11 a.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, May 29

Coca-Cola 600 @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

It's going down at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday during one of the biggest nights in racing. The Coca-Cola 600 kicks off at 6 p.m., with several events including Circle K Speed Street leading up to the big race. Tickets start at $49. Find more information here.

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live @ PNC Music Pavilion

Get ready for an evening of laughs and OMG moments as MTV's Wild 'N Out visits the Queen City this Sunday. The show is hosted by your favorite cast of characters. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.

Monday, May 30

Kannapolis Memorial Day @ Veterans Park

Celebrate Memorial Day with events happening in Kannapolis. The festivities include remarks from guest speaker Major General Charles H. Swannack Jr. of the U.S. Army and special patriotic music performances and a wreath-laying ceremony. Things kick off at noon. Find more information here.

Memorial Day Drive-thru Giveaway @ StarMed

Keith Clinic and StarMed Healthcare are hosting their annual Drive-thru giveaway on Monday. Guests will have the chance to receive a free lunch bag, complete with a bacon double cheeseburger, chips, and a cookie. Beginning at 11 a.m. and limited one per person while supplies last. Find more information here.

Chester War Memorial Day event

Celebrate Memorial in Chester County as we remember 20 deceased Vietnam veterans and honor their surviving spouses. The event kicks off at noon at the Chester War Memorial Building. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Circle K Speed Street @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

One of Charlotte's biggest outdoor festivals returns this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This year's speed will feature the vendors, activities, food, and more that you know and love, plus performances by Flo Rida and Steve Miller Band. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Memorial Day Celebration @ Whitewater Center

Spend the weekend outdoors with tons of activities at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Events include yoga, trail races and more. Find more information about this free event here.

2022 ACC Baseball Championship @ Truist Field