QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy cultural festivals, live music and more in the Queen CIty this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a gloomy weekend, Charlotte will see the return of sunshine this weekend. It's the perfect opportunity to check out awesome events in the area. See what's happening!

Friday, June 23

Friday Nights @ Camp North End

Start your weekend off strong with fun happenings at Camp North End, featuring live music, good food, cool shops, local art and even a few surprises. Happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, June 24

Durag Festival 2023 @ Camp North End

One of the biggest celebrations of Black culture returns to Charlotte. Durag Festival is set to feature a local vendor market, food court, day party, music, an art exhibition and more. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte FC vs. Montréal @ Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC is back in the Queen City this weekend, facing CF Montréal at Bank of America Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC will also host a panel discussion on Black Excellence Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets for the match start at $33 and can be purchased here.

Salisbury Pride

Head out to Salisbury in celebration of pride this weekend. The festival kicks off with a march in unity from Bell Tower Green at 10:45 a.m. Find more information here.

Last weekend at Roxbury Nightclub

After more than a decade in Uptown Charlotte, the Roxbury nightclub is closing due to its lease expiring. This weekend is your last chance to take in the nostalgia. Located at 116 West Fifth Street, Roxbury's hours of operation this weekend are 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Find more information about the venue here.

Sunday, June 24

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Party in the Park is back! Enjoy an afternoon of art and music the Mint Museum's Randolph location. Happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.

Front Porch Fest @ Protagonist LoSo

Make your way out to the Front Porch Fest Kickoff marketing happening at Protagonist LoSo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring music, food and over 45 vendors. Find more information here.

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

3rd Annual Charlotte Caribbean Carnival