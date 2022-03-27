QC Happenings: 10 awesome ways to spend your weekend in Charlotte

A full weekend of sports, the Charlotte Fair and more are in store this weekend in the Queen City. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is in the air in the Queen City, so take in a breath of fresh air and head out to great events happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Friday, March 25

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in Buzz City as they take on the Utah Jazz Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Potions & Pixels Game Night @ Camp North End

Bring your friends out to a new weekly game night at Camp North End. The event features all your favorite board games, plus video games, good drinks and great times. It kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and masks are required. Find more information about this free event here.

Saturday, March 26

Charlotte FC vs. Cincinnati @ Bank of America Stadium

Soccer returns to Bank of America Stadium this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on the FC Cincinnati at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $56 can be purchased here.

90s Brunch @ 1501 South Mint

Bring your friends and your favorite 90s gear, and come vibe out at 1501 S. Mint for the 90s Brunch. Happening every Saturday, this brunch extravaganza features the best food, cocktails and more. Brunch kicks off at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Find more information here.

South End Market @ Atherton Mill

Get your pick at fresh, locally grown produce and more at the South End Market. While you’re there, you can make a day of it by exploring all that Atherton Mill has to offer. The event is happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

MORE NEWS: How a Charlotte chef went from homeless to becoming a private chef for Panthers Christian McCaffrey

Sunday, March 27

2nd Annual CLT Donut Festival @ Suffolk Punch

Need some donuts in your life? Head out to the 2nd Annual Charlotte Donut Festival. The event will feature music, games, lifestyle vendors, and more from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Bring the family out to Party in the Park at the Mint Museum’s Randolph location on the last Sunday of each month starting at 1 p.m. The event includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, and a cash bar on the terrace. Find more information here.

Happening All Weekend!

The Charlotte Fair returns @ Southern Expo

The 13th annual Charlotte Fair is out in full effect! Head out for rides, games, food and more from March 25 to April 3. Tickets start at $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Find more information here.

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits @ Silver Hammer Studios

Famous graffiti artist Banksy has landed in the Queen City with the "Without Limits" exhibit, on display at Silver Hammer Studios until April 10. Tickets start at $27.20 and can be purchased here.

Jesus Christ Superstar @ Blumenthal Performing Arts