QC Happenings: 10 events happening in Charlotte this weekend

The return of the Duke's Mayo Classic, Around the Crown 10k and more await you this weekend in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Look forward to near-perfect weather this Labor Day weekend as you attend awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, Sept. 2

Food Truck Friday

Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Aggie-Eagle Classic @ Bank of America Stadium

It's game day at Bank of America Stadium as the 100th anniversary of the clash of the two largest HBCUs in North Carolina is underway. Watch the NC A&T Aggies and North Carolina Central Eagles go head-to-head on Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. More information on how to get tickets can be found here.

HBCU Pride Run with Mad Miles Run Club @ Camp North End

Before the Aggie-Eagle classic kicks off, join Mad Miles Run Club for a high-energy run while celebrating your HBCU. Beginning at 10 a.m. at Camp North End. Find more information here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

Carolina Haitian Food Festival @ Midwood International and Cultural Center

The Carolina Haitian Food Festival is back in Charlotte for the second time, bringing Haitian food trucks, businesses, music, culture and community on a large scale. Happening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Around the Crown 10k

Get up and active this Sunday morning as you walk, run or even dance through the Around the Crown 10k. The event takes place on I-277, and it departs from and returns to Truist Field in Uptown. Registration is $55 and the run begins at 7:30 a.m. Find more information here.

Front Porch Sundays @ Atherton Mill

Every first Sunday of the month, come out and shop with over 70 local vendors at Front Porch Sundays, complete with food trucks, live music and more. Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is also pet-friendly! Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival

Bring the family to the annual Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival, complete with family activities, great food, arts, entertainment and more. Happening from Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5. Find more information here.

