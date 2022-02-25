QC Happenings: 10 ways to have an awesome weekend in Charlotte

Have a glorious end to February in the Queen City with events happening all weekend long.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Epic sporting events, festivals and art expos are sure to get you excited this weekend in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, Feb. 25

Decades Party: Groovy 60s @ Brewers @ 4001 Yancey

Start your weekend off the groovy way the Brewers @ 4001 Decades, celebrating the 1960s. The event will feature pours, music, as well as prizes for the best dressed. Doors open at the free event at 6:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City as they face the Toronto Raptors Friday, Feb. 25 at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Craft Brewers for a Cause @ Suffolk Punch

This Saturday, three Charlotte craft brewers will help support fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Mia Goodwin's family. Craft Brewers for a Cause kicks off at noon on Feb. 26 until 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

The Fairwood Winter Olympics @ The Fairwood 226

The Winter Olympics may have wraped up in Beijing, but you can team up at the Fairwood Winter Olympics right here in the Queen City. Go for the gold with your friends at events like cornhole, beer pong and flip cup. Registration is $10. Find more information here.

Family First: R&B Tech @ Harvey B. Gantt Center

Learn how classic R&B songs are formed, the structure of a hit song and more from R&B singer Jason Jet in the latest installment of the Harvey B. Gantt’s Center’s Family First series. It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

African American Heritage Festival @ Charlotte Museum of History

Join the Charlotte Museum of History for their sixth annual African American Heritage Festival, featuring live music and dance performances, author talks, and free admission to the Museum’s latest exhibit, “A Better Life for Their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools that Changed America.” The free event is happening Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Black History Month Celebration 2022 @ Cornelius Town Hall

This Black History Month Celebration will feature Guest speaker Abigail Jennings, a historic preservation advocate as she shares the vision for HEARTS Park in Huntersville, which promises to engage visitors with place-based history. It will also include an art exhibit by Gil Horne Jr., children's activities, performances, sketch artist Maurice Caldwell and more. The free event is happening Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Art Up in Your Face @ Harvey B. Gantt Center

Bring your friends and family our to Art Up in Your Face, a lively pop-up art show that showcase some of Charlotte's best contemporary artists. Featured artists include Dammit Wesley, DeNeer Davis, Carla Aaron-Lopez, Makayla Binter, and Wolly McNair. The free event goes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Find more information here.

Happening All Month Long

Charlotte Renaissance Art Pop-up

Bring your friends and family out to the Charlotte Renaissance Art Pop-up event is a community partnership between local black artists and local restaurants. The event will be hosted at The Goodyear House and Golden Owl Tavern, located in the Brooklyn neighborhood from now until Feb. 28. Find more information here.

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits @ Silver Hammer Studios

Famous graffiti artist Banksy has landed in the Queen City with the "Without Limits" exhibit, on display at Silver Hammer Studios until April 10. Tickets start at $27.20 and can be purchased here.