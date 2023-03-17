QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy St. Patrick's Day weekend in Charlotte

Get your shamrock on this weekend with great events happening across the Charlotte area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cool weather and sunny skies are in store for anyone heading for St. Patrick's Day weekend fun in Charlotte. Enjoy festive events, sports action and more across the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, March 17

90s Movie Series @ Camp North End

Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is "Pulp Fiction." Find more information here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the Queen City Friday night in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased here.

MORE NEWS: Sam Hunt is bringing his tour to Charlotte this summer

Black Food Truck Friday @ West Complex

Start your weekend off at the kickoff of Black Food Truck Friday where you can taste an array of cuisines ranging from seafood, soul-food, desserts and more. Happening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Register and find more information here.

Saturday, March 18

Officer Sheldon birthday fundraiser

Support Sheldon's K9s at Clutch Coffee all day Saturday to remember the life of Officer Jordan Sheldon, a Mooresville police officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2019. Stop by one of Clutch Coffee's two Mooresville locations to support the cause. More information here.

Curls & Cuisine @ Honeycomb Café

Get tips on healthy hair and try amazing food at Curls & Cuisine, happening from 5 pm. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Belmont. Tickets start at $95 and can be purchased here.

MORE NEWS: Nonprofit cafe launches training academy in Charlotte

Official St. Patrick's Bar Crawl Charlotte

Head out for the shamrocks and shenanigans at the official ugly sweater bar crawl in Uptown Charlotte. Guests can enjoy free cover and 5+ of the best bars in Uptown. Happening from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Registration starts at $20 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, March 19

Carolina Games @ Super Abari Game Bar

Come check out the creations of some of the best game makers the Carolinas has to offer at Super Abari Game Bar. Happening from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Find more information here.

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End the weekend with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Best of Charlotte Bridal Show @ Camp North End

Calling all future brides! Come out to the Best of Charlotte Bridal Show for deals on wedding dresses and attire. One guest will also have the chance to win a free wedding valued at $50,000! Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Savor Charlotte @ various locations

Get your chef on at Savor Charlotte, a two-week celebration of the chefs, mixologists and culinary community who define the flavor of the Queen City. Happening until Wednesday, March 22. Find more information here.

MORE NEWS: Pentatonix is coming to Charlotte this August

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.