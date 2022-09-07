QC Happenings: 10 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Head out to awesome events in the Queen City this weekend. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While storms and heat may be headed our way, there are still ways to enjoy your weekend in the Queen City.

Friday, July 8

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.

Fridays @ Camp North End

Start your weekend off right at Camp North End with live music, good food, new public art, and plenty of small businesses to shop with. Every Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Beer Garden Movie Night @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Come out to the Beer Garden Movie Night for a showing of 'Willy Wonka,’ popcorn and specialty cocktails. The event kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, July 9

2nd Saturday's Drag Brunch @ Midtown Tavern

Lilli Frost and The Vanity House are joining forces to bring you the 2nd Saturday's Drag Brunch, featuring delicious food and a fabulous drag show. This event is 21+. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show begins at noon. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville @ Bank of America Stadium

Soccer is back at Bank of America Stadium this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on the Nashville SC at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Red Bull 3X Basketball Qualifier @ Huntersville Recreation Center

Red Bull brings its 3x3 basketball tournament to Charlotte this weekend. Those who compete in Red Bull 3X Qualifier events will earn FIBA points for a chance to earn a spot on the USA Basketball 3x3 National Team. Find more information here.

Sunday, July 10

Bike & Brunch @ Devil's Logic Brewing

Every first Sunday, you're invited to come out to Devi's Logic Brewing for a 12-mile bike ride followed by delicious brunch, as well as mimosa specials. The ride kicks off at 9 a.m. Registration is free. Find more information here.

Groove Market @ The Music Yard

Liven up your Sunday at the Music Yard's Groove Market, featuring food, drinks, vendors, and more. Happening from noon to 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Fl!p Circus @ Concord Mills

The Vazquez family brings their renowned show to the Carolinas this July, with shows happening every weekend until July 24. Adult tickets start at $60 while kids' tickets start at $20. Find more information here.

Crayola IDEAworks @ Camp North End

Crayola is bringing its one-of-a-kind an immersive experience to Camp North End. Don’t miss the grand opening of Crayola IDEAworks, complete with hands-on digital and physical interactives, in-event photo opportunities and more. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.