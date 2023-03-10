QC Happenings: 10 ways to spend your weekend in Charlotte

It's a big weekend in Uptown with Hornets and Charlotte FC matches, plus the return of the St. Patrick's Day Parade. See what's happening!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Enjoy the sunshine while you can this weekend at events happening across the Charlotte area.

Friday, March 10

90s Movie Series @ Camp North End

Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is "White Men Can't Jump." Find more information here.

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade

Make your way to Uptown as the Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade returns for the first time since 2019! The festivities begin on Tryon Street at 10 a.m. with vendors, live music, food and more. A parade begins at 11 a.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta @ Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC is back in the Queen City this weekend, facing Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium. The match kicks off at noon. Tickets for the match start at $59 and can be purchased here.

Green River Revival @ U.S. National Whitewater Center

Watch the Whitewater Center's resident leprechaun transforms the river green for St. Patrick’s Day and stay for outdoor activities, live music and more. Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with the Color Me Green 5K Trail Run. Find more information here.

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets take on the Utah Jazz in the Queen City Saturday night in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $19.50 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, March 12

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End the weekend with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets play in Charlotte for the second time this weekend, this time against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tickets for the game start at $16.50 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Savor Charlotte @ various locations

Get your chef on at Savor Charlotte, a two-week celebration of the chefs, mixologists and culinary community who define the flavor of the Queen City. Happening until Wednesday, March 22. Find more information here.

MORE NEWS: Pentatonix is coming to Charlotte this August

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.