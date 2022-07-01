QC Happenings: 11 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy the highly-anticipated Garth Brooks shows, vendor markets and more this weekend in the Queen City. See what's happening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sun is set to make an appearance over the weekend, which means the weather should be enjoyable. Kick back and enjoy a gorgeous weekend in Charlotte.

Friday, July 15

Food Truck Friday

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

CLTFREESKATE Summer Sessions @ Victoria Yards

Start your weekend off right at one of CLTFREESAKES Summer Sessions, complete with vendors, food trucks, drinks, and an outdoor roller rink. Happening Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are free; skater tickets start at $20. Find more information here.

Garth Brooks @ Bank of America Stadium

One of Charlotte's most highly-anticipated concerts is going down this weekend at Bank of America Stadium. Garth Brooks takes the stage Friday and Saturday, with tickets beginning at $80. Find more information here.

Saturday, July 16

Nebel's Alley Night Market's 'Beach, Please'

Come out to one of Charlotte's favorite night markets featuring live music, free five-minute beach scene paintings from Aaryn West, beer and wine selections, plus 31 pop-up vendors. Happening from 4 p.m.to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, July 17

Groove Market @ The Music Yard

Liven up your Sunday at the Music Yard's Groove Market, featuring food, drinks, vendors, and more. Happening from noon to 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Fillmore Funday @ Fillmore Charlotte

Come out for an afternoon at one of Charlotte's most renowned music venues. Shop small businesses, and enjoy delicious food, live performances and more. Happening Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free when you RSVP. You can find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Charlotte Knights vs. Lehigh Valley @ Truist Field

A weekend of baseball awaits you at Truist Field as the Charlotte Knights take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs each day this weekend. Friday's show is also complete with fireworks. The start time varies by day. Find more information here.

Blue Man Group @ Blumenthal Performing Arts

See the iconic Blue Man Group at Blumenthal Performing Arts' Belk Theater with shows happening all weekend long. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.

Fl!p Circus @ Concord Mills

The Vazquez family brings their renowned show to the Carolinas this July, with shows happening every weekend until July 24. Adult tickets start at $60 while kids' tickets start at $20. Find more information here.

Crayola IDEAworks @ Camp North End

Crayola IDEAworks @ Camp North End

Crayola is bringing its one-of-a-kind an immersive experience to Camp North End. Don't miss the grand opening of Crayola IDEAworks, complete with hands-on digital and physical interactives, in-event photo opportunities and more. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.








