QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy the holidays in Charlotte

Enjoy festive markets, holiday concerts and more this weekend in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't let this cloudy weekend keep you indoors when there are plenty of things to do in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Saturday, Dec. 10

Cocoa & Carols with Santa @ Dogwood Park

Bring the kiddos out for a day with Santa at Cocoa and Carols in Wesley Chapel. It will feature live holiday entertainment from local school choral groups, a bonfire for roasting s'mores, cocoa and cider, and other fun activities. Happening from 10 a.m. to noon. Find more information here.

Shop Small Saturday in South End

Come out and support Charlotte area businesses at Shop Small Saturday in South End. It will feature three markets and over 100+ local vendors. Ride Jaunt is also providing free rides to each market. Find more information, including times each market takes place, here.

Mistletoe Market @ Camp North End

The Mistletoe Market is back at Camp North End where you can enjoy great food, live music, and activities and shop with local vendors in the area. Find more information here.

Kannapolis Christmas Parade

Christmas has arrived in Kannapolis, and you can join the festivities at the annual Kannapolis Christmas Parade on Saturday featuring floats created by local businesses, entertainment and more. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Spectrum Center

Enjoy holiday favorites during an unforgettable concert experience by the renowned Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Tickets for the 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows start at $49 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Holiday Market @ Dupp and Swat

Come out for great finds at Dupp and Swat's Holiday Market. Happening from noon to 3 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Museum of Illusions Charlotte opening weekend

Prepare to be mesmerized at the Museum of Illusions, Charlotte's latest interactive museum experience in Uptown. Adult tickets start at $24 and kids tickets start at $20. Find more information here.

CLT Black Owned's Holiday Market

Shop with over 30 Black-owned businesses in Charlotte, offering a wide array of products, including clothing, skincare, jewelry, candles and more. Happening all weekend. Find more information here.

Light the Knights Festival @ Truist Field

Find the holiday spirit in the heart of Uptown at the Light the Knights Festival, complete with light shows, live entertainment, holiday treats, Christmas trees, shopping, Santa, snow, and more. Happening all weekend from noon to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Speedway Christmas @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

The holiday season has arrived in the Carolinas, and what better way to celebrate than at Speedway Christmas? See displays featuring over 4 million lights and more. Happening now until Jan. 8, 2023. Find more information here.

Ice skating @ Whitewater Center

Lace up your skates because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center! the ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique skating space split into four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones. You can purchase tickets online here.