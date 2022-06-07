QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Queen's Feast is back, and Grand Conclave is underway this weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weatheris shaping up to be near-perfect this weekend, and that means it'll be the perfect opportunity to see what's happening in the Queen City. Enjoy the return of Queen's Feast, Grand Conclave events and more in Charlotte.

Friday, July 22

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

FabFest @ Knight Theater

Come out to FabFest: Charlotte’s Beatles Festival, featuring two evening concerts at Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte and a day of live music, memorabilia, speakers and activities at Spirit Square. The event will run on Friday evening at the Knight Theater and Saturday at Central Piedmont Comunity College. Find more information here.

Omega Psi Phi Conclave Step Show @ Charlotte Convention Center

Start Conclave weekend off right as step teams from across the country gather at the Charlotte Convention Center. It's a show you will not want to miss! The event kicks off at 8:15 p.m. General admission begins at $25. Find more information here.

Saturday, July 23

Weather Proof @ Schiele Museum of Natural History

This weekend, come out to the Schiele Museum of Natural History for lots of family fun and activities. You'll also have a chance to meet some of your favorite WCNC Charlotte Meteorologists Brad Panovich, Larry Sprinkle and KJ Jacobs. Museum admission is $3. Find more information here.

Sommerfest @ Gilde Brewery

Bring your friends out for a day of German bier, food and fun at Sommerfest. There will also be competitions for gift csard prizes, dinner tickets and a trip to Germany! Find more info on this free event here.

Homegrown Tomato Festival @ Central Piedmont Community College

Come out for a day of all things tomatoes, including homegrown tomato and cocktail competitions. You'll also have a chance to sample tomatoes, listen to live music and more. Find more information here.

Sunday, July 24

Charlotte Peruvian Festival 2022 @ Camp North End

Bring your friends and family out to celebrate Peruvian culture at Camp North End. Enjoy awesome food, dancing and a stellar performance at the festival, happening from noon to 8 p.m. Admission to this event is $7; find more information here.

Best of Charlotte Bridal Show @ Divine Barrel Brewing

Hearing wedding bells? Come out and shop with some of Charlotte's best wedding vendors at Divine Barrel Brewing. Happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Queens Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

Get a taste of the Queen City and surrounding areas Queens’ Feast. During the week-long festivities,many of the best restaurants in eight counties around the metro Charlotte, NC, area offer three courses at dinner for a special pre fixe price, ranging from $30 to $45. The event begins Friday and runs until July 31. Find more information and a full list of participating restaurants here.

Fl!p Circus @ Concord Mills

This weekend is your last chance to catch the Fl!p Circus show in Concord! The Vazquez family brings their renowned show to the Carolinas, with shows happening every day this weekend July 24. Adult tickets start at $60 while kids' tickets start at $20. Find more information here.

