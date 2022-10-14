QC happenings | 11 ways to have a fun fall weekend in Charlotte

Pumpkin patches, festivals and the return of the Charlotte Checkers is in store this weekend. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect a nice, warm weekend as you head out to events happening across the Charlotte area.

Friday, Oct.14

Food Truck Friday

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information about this free event can be found here.

Charlotte Checkers vs. Hartford @ Bojangles Coliseum

Checkers fans, rejoice! The team is back for their season kick-off at Bojangles Coliseum as they take on the Hartford Wolfpack. Find ticket information here.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Pumpkin Patch @ Truist Field

Take your pick from thousands of pumpkins in the Truist Field outfield on Saturday. The family-friendly pumpkin patch will feature fall-themed treats, shopping, live music, photo opportunities, the pumpkin decorating station, and more. Happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information about pricing here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

Fall for Matthews

Bring the whole family for a fall day in Matthews, featuring live music, food, fall activities and more. Happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.

Hola Festival in Uptown

Join this celebration of Latin culture as Hispanic Heritage Month concludes, featuring family activities, great food, live music and more. Find more information here.

University City Farmers Market

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products at the University City Farmers Market returns in 2022. This weekend's market features a cooking demonstration and a blood drive. This free market is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Charlotte Heart Walk @ First Ward Park

Come out to boost your heart and your mental health, and help thousands of others during the Charlotte Heart Walk. WCNC's Brad Panovich is also emceeing the event. The festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. and the walk kicks off at noon. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Escape to a simpler time in history at the Carolina Renaissance Festival, complete with artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions and, of course, food! Happening now through Nov. 20. Find more information here.

SCarowinds

Face your darkest fears at SCarowinds this weekend as hoards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. The fright-fest is open now, and you can visit all weekend long starting at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.