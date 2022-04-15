QC Happenings: 11 ways to spend Easter weekend in Charlotte

Easter fun, awesome sports and more await you this weekend in the Queen City. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether you're spending Easter weekend collecting colorful eggs, eating candy or spending time with family, there are plenty of great ways to celebrate this weekend in Charlotte.

Friday, April 15

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday at Gibson Mill, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.

Potions & Pixels Game Night @ Camp North End

Bring your friends out to a new weekly game night at Camp North End. The event features all your favorite board games, plus video games, good drinks and great times. It kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome. Find more information about this free event here.

Harlem Globetrotters @ Bojangles Coliseum

The iconic Harlem Globetrotters return to Bojangles Coliseum for a game you cannot miss! Things kick off at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased here.

Grits & Biscuits @ The Fillmore

The heart and soul of the dirty south returns to Charlotte for a night of hits. The Grits and Biscuits set starts at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, April 16

Vintage Charlotte Spring Market @ Camp North End

Make your way out to Camp North End for The Spring Market, featuring 80+ vintage and handmade brands. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. Find more information here.

2nd-Annual Easter Egg Hunt @ Optimist Hall

Bring the family out for two Easter egg hunts for kids and a special adults-only Easter egg hunt with a chance to win an OH Swag Bag. Things kick off at 10:30 a.m. Find more information on this free event here.

2022 North Carolina Easter Festival

The 2022 North Carolina Easter Festival features face painting, games, dance performances, crafts, vendors, and of course, an Easter egg hunt. The free event kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. Find more information here.

Charlotte FC Watch Party @ various locations

Charlotte FC may be away this week, but you can still catch all the action as they face the New England Revolution at watch parties happening across the Queen City. Locations include Hooligans in Elizabeth, Big Ben and more.

Sunday, April 17

Main Dish Brunch @ Legion Brewing

Start your Easter Sunday with great brunch food, sparkling mimosas and a spectacular drag show. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Happening All Weekend

Charlotte SHOUT! finale

This is your final weekend to indulge in all that Charlotte SHOUT! Has to offer. After two years, The multi-week festival celebrates the city's wide-ranging creativity. Find more info and a list of events happening here.

Queen Charlotte Fair @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Make your way out to the Queen Charlotte Fair for fair foods, thrilling rides, fun games, and exciting shows. Happening from now until April 24. Tickets start at $6 and can be purchased here.

