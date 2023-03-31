QC Happenings: 12 things to do in Charlotte this weekend

Once the wind and rain clear out, it'll be a great weekend for spectacular events in the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is in full swing this weekend in the Charlotte area with the start of Charlotte SHOUT!, the Charlotte Knights season opener and more. See what's happening!

Friday, March 31

90s Movie Series @ Camp North End

Enjoy a cozy night under the stars one last time at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series. This weekend's showing is "TheFifth Element." Find more information here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Friday as they take on the Chicago Bulls in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, April 1

Easter at the Library @ Billy Graham Library

Bring the whole family out to the Billy Graham Library for an early Easter celebration, featuring free kids activities food and a special concert. Concert tickets start at $20 per child. Happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find more information here.

Golden Celebration @ Carowinds

Carowinds will host a golden celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary. Here, guests can enjoy live music from local bands, Blaze The City and Hot Sauce, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte Black Pride Spring 2023 kickoff

Enjoy performances, food, shopping with vendors, raffle giveaways and more at Charlotte Black Pride's Spring 2023 kick-off celebration. Happening at NoDa Brewing Company from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

2023 Charlotte BrewFest

Celebrate National Beer Day at BrewFest with beer from beer made by 25+ national, regional, and local craft breweries. There will also be food trucks, incredible live music, and a variety of activities and more. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, April 2

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are in the Queen City for the second time this weekend as they take on the Toronto Raptors. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16.50 and can be purchased here.

Front Porch Sundays @ Atherton Mill

Every first Sunday of the month, come out and shop with over 70 local vendors at Front Porch Sundays, complete with food trucks, live music and more. Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is also pet-friendly! Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Charlotte SHOUT! kicks off

Charlotte's premier arts festival Charlotte SHOUT! is back, beginning this weekend. The multi-week festival will showcase the best Charlotte art, music, dance, food and more. The best part: most events are accessible and free to all! Happening from now until April 16. Find more information here.

Charlotte Knights season opener @ Truist Field

Make your way out to the ball game as the Charlotte Knights kick off their season against the Memphis Redbirds. Games are happening all weekend long so there are plenty of chances to see the Knights play. Find tickets here.

14th Annual Charlotte Fair

This weekend is your last chance to check out the Charlotte Fair, complete with games, rides, food and more. Happening from now until April 16. Find more information here.

