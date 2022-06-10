QC Happenings: 13 events in Charlotte this weekend

Charlotte FC, pop-up shops and family-friendly festivals are just some of the events happening in Charlotte this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend is shaping up to be near perfect, with partly cloudy skies and low rain chances. Take advantage to explore events happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Friday, June 10

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.

Queen City Weekend @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Beer Garden Movie Night @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Start your weekend right at the Beer Garden Movie Night. Bring your friends out for a showing of ‘Up,’ popcorn and specialty cocktails. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, June 11

25th Annual Cannonballs' Ride For Pride Metric Century

The Cannonballs are hosting their 25th annual ride for pride on June 11, and cycling enthusiasts of all levels can participate. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization. The ride kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Registration begins at $40 and can be purchased here.

Fresh2Death: An Exhibit Celebrating Black Fashion & Culture @ Mint Museum Uptown

Experience the conclusion to Fresh2Death at the Mint Museum Uptown, featuring special performances and the chance to learn about four decades of Black culture. The first 50 guests can enjoy free entry. Museum tickets begin at $15. Find more information here.

2nd Saturday's Drag Brunch @ Midtown Tavern

Lilli Frost and The Vanity House are joining forces to bring you an epic drag brunch that you do not want to miss. This event is 21+. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Summer NoDaHood Market @ Divine Barrel Brewing

Come shop with some of Charlotte’s best artisans, makers & entrepreneurs during the summer edition of NoDaHood Market, complete with DJs and food trucks. Happening from noon to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Family Dance Party @ Symphony Park

Bring the kids, or grandkids, out for a day of fun at Symphony Park, featuring DJs, a dance contest, games, vendors, food trucks, and more. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte FC vs. New York @ Bank of America Stadium

Soccer is back at Bank of America Stadium this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on the New York Red Bulls at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $66 and can be purchased here.

CLTFREESKATE Summer Sessions @ Victoria Yards

This summer, grab your skates and join CLTFREESAKE at their mobile roller rink series which features adult beverages, local vendors, kids' activities, and more. Happening from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with an adult-only skate beginning at 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, June 12

Oasis series @ Summit Seltzer

End your weekend with great vibes at Summit Seltzer’s Oasis series, featuring DJs mixing genres ranging from Deep & Tropical House, Melodic Techno, R&B and Electronic music. Begins at 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Crayola IDEAworks @ Camp North End

Crayola is bringing its one-of-a-kind an immersive experience to Camp North End. Don’t miss the grand opening of Crayola IDEAworks, complete with hands-on digital and physical interactives, in-event photo opportunities and more. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Eat Black Charlotte Week

This weekend is your last chance to indulge in some of the best Black-owned restaurants Charlotte has to offer during Eat Black Charlotte Week. It includes pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus from Charlotte metro area Black-owned restaurants. Happening until June 12. Find more information here.