QC Happenings: 14 exciting ways to spend your weekend in Charlotte

Food Truck Friday returns, festivals commence and Charlotte FC makes history at Bank of America Stadium, all happening this weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's going to be a beautiful weekend in the Queen City, and what better way to spend it than at awesome events. History-making sports, festivals and concerts make up a great weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!

Friday, March 4

Black Food Truck Friday

Black Food Truck Friday is back in Charlotte! The event will feature music, vendors and some of the best food Black restaurants have to offer. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. and concludes at 8 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.

South End’s First Friday Gallery Crawl

South End's First Friday Gallery Crawl returns in 2022. Here, you can see some of the best Charlotte's art scene has to offer, featuring special receptions, live painting and music. The free event kicks off at 5 p.m Friday. Find more information here.

Potions & Pixels Game Night @ Camp North End

Bring your friends out to a new weekly game night at Camp North End. The event features all your favorite board games, plus video games, good drinks and great times. It kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and masks are required. Find more information about this free event here.

Marc E. Bassy @ The Underground

R&B singer Marc E. Bassey is pulling up for a concert at the Underground, this Friday beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, March 5

Charlotte FC Inaugural Home Game vs. LA @ Bank of America Stadium

It'll be a historic day at Bank of America Stadium as Charlotte FC takes on the LA Galaxy in their inaugural home game. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in Buzz City as they take on the San Antonio Spurs Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $23 and can be purchased here.

Family First: Ancestral Quilts with Beverly Y. Smith

Family First returns to the Harvey B. Gantt Center! This weekend, learn about quilting and the ties they have to Black family history. The event kicks off at noon and concludes at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Bop Around the Block: Fiesta @ Five13 Studio

Bring your friends and family out to a day of shopping, entertainment, food trucks, and more at Bop Around the Block: Fiesta. The free event kicks off at 11 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. Details here.

South End Market @ Atherton Mill

Get your pick at fresh, locally grown produce and more at the South End Market. While you’re there, you can make a day of it by exploring all that Atherton Mill has to offer. The event is happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

90s Brunch @ 1501 S. Mint

Bring your friends and your favorite 90s gear , and come vibe out at 1501 S. Mint for the 90s Brunch. Happening every Saturday, this brunch extravaganza features the best food, cocktails and more. Brunch kicks off at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Details here.

Sunday, March 6

CLTFreeSkate Scavenger Hunt @ Rollin' CLT

Come ou to Rollin' CLT to experience this one-of-a-kind scavenger hunt led by the arts; all you need is your wheels. The event is happening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.

I Am Queen Charlotte @ Blumenthal Performing Arts

I Am Queen Charlotte kicks off at Blumenthal Performing Arts this Sunday, celebrating the many contributions of Black women in the Queen City. The festivities continue later this week with a curated series of engaging arts and education events for all ages. Tickets for Sunday's event start at $20. Find more information here.

Happening All Weekend

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits @ Silver Hammer Studios

Famous graffiti artist Banksy has landed in the Queen City with the "Without Limits" exhibit, on display at Silver Hammer Studios until April 10. Tickets start at $27.20 and can be purchased here.

2022 Big South Basketball Championship @ BoPlex