QC Happenings: 15 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy great concerts, the return of the Panthers, and an epic race weekend in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gorgeous, fall-like weekend is in store, and it's the perfect time to enjoy all the fun events in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, Oct. 7

Food Truck Friday

Comedy Showcase @ Common Market

Enjoy a good laugh at Common Market's monthly comedy showcase with craft beer, wine, or coffee, Common Market's late-night menu and a different act each night! Find more information here.

NASCAR Fan Friday @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Enjoy the start of a thrilling Bank of America ROVAL race weekend in Charlote at Fan Friday, featuring a Ferris Wheel, motorcycle stunts and a Brett Michaels concert. All events are free with any race ticket. Find more information here.

18th annual Jazz & Blues Festival in York County

Friday is your last chance to enjoy a night of great music at the 18th annual Jazz & Blues Festival, hosted by the Arts Council of York County. Ticket price vary by event. Find more information here.

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information about this free event can be found here.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Salisbury Second Saturdays

Shop some of the best local vendors that Salisbury offers while listening to live music and enjoying great food. Find more information here.

Markets at 11 @ Ballantyne's Backyard

Enjoy the fall season with live music, outdoor yoga great food and more at Markets at 11 at Ballantyne's Backyard. Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

University City Farmers Market

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products at the University City Farmers Market returns in 2022. This weekend's market features a cooking demonstration and a blood drive. This free market is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

Dragon Boat Festival @ Ramsey Creek Park

Celebrate Asian American heritage at the Dragon Boat Festival this Saturday, complete with dragon boat races, the Parade of Nations, cultural performances and a wide variety of Asian and Pacific Islands food. Happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

The Millennium Tour 2022 @ Spectrum Center

Step back to the start of the new millennium with iconic acts like Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Lloyd and more at the Millennium Tour. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $63 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Bank of America Roval 400 @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Get excited for the fifth running of the Bank of America ROVAL 400! And don't miss a performance by Grammy-winning Nelly, free with your race ticket. Happening at 2 p.m. Tickets for anyone 13 and older start at $49; tickets for those 12 and under are $10. Find more information here.

Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco @ Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are back in the Queen City on Sunday as they face the San Francisco 49ers. Tickets for the game start at $80 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Taste of Charlotte @ Truist Field

At Taste of Charlotte, get a sample of some of the best restaurants the Queen City has to offer and enjoy various performances and activities. Happening all weekend at Truist Field. Find more information here.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Escape to a simpler time in history at the Carolina Renaissance Festival, complete with artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions and, of course, food! Happening now through Nov. 20. Find more information here.

SCarowinds

Face your darkest fears at SCarowinds this weekend as oards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. The fright-fest is open now, and you can visit all weekend long starting at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.