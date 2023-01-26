x
QC Happenings: 6 things to do in Charlotte this weekend

Enjoy the last weekend of Queen's Feast, small business markets and more happening in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get excited about clear skies and great events this weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!

Friday, Jan. 27

Jazz @ the Gantt Featuring Luther S. Allison Trio

Start your weekend on a sophisticated note with Jazz at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, featuring a backdrop of beautiful art, featuring rising modern jazz artists. The show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased here.

MORE NEWS: The annual WinterFest in Blowing Rock is about to start. Here's what you need to know

Saturday, Jan. 28

Lunar New Year Exhibition

Bring your kiddos out to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with songs, dancing, and crafts at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - South County Regional. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. Find more information here.

New Year’s Buy Black Market

Come out to support Black-owned businesses and enjoy live music, great food options at the New Year's Buy Black Market. Happening from noon to 4 p.m. Reserve your spot for this free event here.

Culture Market Expo 2023 Part II

Enjoy shopping with over 50 locally-owned businesses and motivational speakers at the Culture Market Expo. Happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Saturday as they take on the Miami Heat in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased here.

MORE NEWS: 2023 Oscar nominations announced, but concerns swirl for movie business

Happening all weekend

Queen's Feast Charlotte Restuarant Week

This weekend is your last chance to try new ands exciting food during Queen's Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week. 92 restaurants will be featured from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29, offering three-course, prix fixe dinner deals ranging from $30 to $45 per person. See a list of participating restaurants here.

