QC Happenings: 7 ways to enjoy the weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy Lunar New Celebrations and the return of Queen's Feast in the Queen City this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While you can expect a cool down and rain toward the end of the weekend, you can also expect exciting events taking place across the Queen City. See what's happening!

Saturday, Jan. 21

'Come Draw with Me' @ Museum of York County

Come out to the Museum of York County where you can observe and participate in the annual 'Come Draw with Me' event. Sketch pads and art supplies will be available as needed on a first-come-first-serve basis. Happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Counterculture Festival @ Camp North End

Dry January doesn't have to be boring! Come out to Counterculture Festival, an alcohol-free celebration and tasting event. Happening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.

Chinese New Year Celebration @ Devil's Logic Brewing

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Dragon Dancers, firecrackers, Asian-inspired bites, and more at Devil's Logic Brewing. There will also be a performance by the Queen City Lion Dance at 4 p.m. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. Find more information here.

NC Pinball Championship @ Abari Game Bar

Big money is on the line at the North Carolina Pinball Championship. Come out and watch as the best of the best in North Carolina play for the gold. Beginning at 11 a.m. Find more information here.

Year of the Rabbit @ Resident Culture

Come out to Resident Culture's family-friendly Lunar New Year celebration, featuring Chinese cuisine from The Dumpling Lady, delicious treats and plenty of delicious beer. Happening from noon to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Manilow: Hits 2023 @ Spectrum Center

Witness Grammy winner Barry Manilow belt out his greatest hits and present his music teacher award to Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology's Walter Suggs. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Wedding Show @ Anne Springs Close Greenway

The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a Wedding Show to showcase local vendors and the Greenway’s iconic venues. No tickets or advance registration are required, and doors to the romantic Dairy Barn open at 10 a.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Queen's Feast Charlotte Restuarant Week

Queen's Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week is back for its Winter 2023 edition. 87 restaurants will be featured from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29, offering three-course, prix fixe dinner deals ranging from $30 to $45 per person. See a list of participating restaurants here.