QC Happenings: 7 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a near-perfect forecast, this weekend is your chance to explore what Charlotte has to offer. From an epic Charlotte FC to local vendor fairs, here's what's happening in the Queen City.

Saturday, August 6

Charlotte FC vs. Chicago @ Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC returns to the Queen City this weekend for a match against Chicago Fire FC at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets for the match start at $61 and can be purchased here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

August Market @ Armed Cow Brewing Co.

Come out to enjoy local artists and vendors, as well as your favorite brews from Armored Cow. Expect food trucks on-site at the pet-friendly event. Happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Splatter Charlotte @ Camp North End

Let your inner artist out at Splatter Charlotte's pop-up event this Saturday. The unique experience allows you to express yourself through the art of paint splattering. Reservations start at $125. Find more information here.

Sunday, August 7

OH Happy Day! 3rd Birthday Party @ Optimist Hall

One of Charlotte's most popular dining and hang-out destinations turns three this Sunday. Come out to Optimist Hal for its birthday celebration, featuring a bounce house, face painting, balloon artists and, of course, all your favorite Optimist Hall vendors. Happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find more information on this free event here.

Front Porch Sundays

Front Porch Sundays is back in August, where you'll have a chance to shop with 70+ local vendors and small businesses, enjoy live beers, cold beer and more. Find more information here.

