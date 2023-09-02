QC Happenings | 8 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy awesome events happening in the Queen City this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While this weekend may bring rain and a few flurries for some, don't let it stop you from enjoying awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, Feb. 10

90s Movie Series @ Camp North End

Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is Pretty Woman. Find more information here.

Charlotte Checkers vs. Toronto @ Bojangles Coliseum

Watch the Charlotte Checkers hit the ice when they face the Toronto Marlies on Friday and Saturday. The Checkers will also host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, honoring those who served and their families. Find more information here.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Harry Potter Science Saturday

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter makes its way to York County this weekend. Dress up in your academic regalia and plan for surprises at "Harry Potter Science Saturday" at the Museum of York County. Happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

HBCU Night @ Spectrum Center

Come out to see Hornets take on the Denver Nuggets, and stay as the Spectrum Center spotlights HBCUs and their students, alumni and contributions. Find information about HBCU night here and purchase tickets here.

Queen City Brewers Festival

The Queen City Brewers Festival celebrates the Charlotte craft beverage producers and their contributions to the Queen City. In 2023, the festival returns to life to benefit Project Life Movement, a Charlotte-based non-profit organization that matches healthy stem cell and bone marrow donors to patients in need. Find more information here.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End the weekend with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. Although tickets are sold out for the opening night, you can still purchase tickets through May 21.

Unicorn World CLT @ The Park Expo

Visit the immersive, interactive and themed Unicorn World CLT, featuring themed activities, including the enchanted forest, arts and crafts activities, story time and colorful, life-sized, moving and neighing unicorns. Happening Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12. Find more information here.