QC Happenings: 8 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There may be a chance for storms this weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't have a good time in Charlotte. Come out for Christmas in July celebrations, the return of Charlotte FC and more this weekend in the Queen City.

Friday, July 29

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Beer Garden Movie Night @ Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Start your weekend right at the Beer Garden Movie Night. Bring your friends out for a showing of ‘JAWS,’ popcorn and specialty cocktails. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, July 30

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus @ Bank of America Stadium

Soccer is back at Bank of America Stadium this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on the Columbus Crew at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $66 and can be purchased here.

Super Hero Movie Night @ Five Points Plaza

This summer, Five Point Plaza will feature classic films the whole family will enjoy. Come out at 8 p.m. for a showing of 'The Wiz.' Don't forget to bring a snack! Find more information here.

Sunday, July 31

Slay Sunday Christmas in July @ Queen Park Social

Get in the holiday spirit with a holly jolly Christmas drag show at Queen Park Social, featuring your favorite drag queens in Charlotte. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Bring the family out to Party in the Park at the Mint Museum’s Randolph location on the last Sunday of each month starting at 1 p.m. The event includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, and a cash bar on the terrace. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Queens Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

This weekend is your last chance to get a taste of the Queen City and surrounding areas Queens’ Feast. During the week-long festivities, many of the best restaurants in eight counties around the metro Charlotte, NC, area offer three courses at dinner for a special pre-fixe price, ranging from $30 to $45. The event begins Friday and runs until July 31. Find more information and a full list of participating restaurants here.