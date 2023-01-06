QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy the first weekend of 2023 with festive celebrations, a comedy show and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just because it's January doesn't mean it has to be boring! Enjoy the sunny weather while it lasts with exciting events in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!

Friday, Jan. 6

Comedy Showcase @ Common Market

Start your weekend off with a night of laughs at Common Market, every first Friday of the year. It's complete with craft beer, wine, and coffee, as well as selections from Common Market's late-night menu. This free event is happening at 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Mad Miles Run Club @ Elizabeth Park

Get your run on Saturday morning with Mad Miles Run Club at Elizabeth Park. The run begins at 10 a.m. Find more information here.

Three Kings Day – Día De Reyes! @ VAPA Center

Celebrate Three Kings Day at the VAPA Center, featuring Pastorela, singing, dancing, arts & crafts, face painting, story time, fun trivia games and more. Happening from noon to 4 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.

Family First: Vision Board Collages

Start the new year on a high note creating vision board collages at the Harvey B Gantt Center. The event is great for all experience levels and backgrounds. Registration is $8. Happening from noon to 2 p.m. Find more information about this event here.

South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2022. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Vibras Sundays @ Broken Promises

End your weekend with good vibes, great food and awesome drinks at Broken Promises' Vibras Sundays. Happening every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Ice skating @ Whitewater Center

Lace up your skates because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center! the ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique skating space split into four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones. You can purchase tickets online here.

Speedway Christmas @ Charlotte Motor Speedway