QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy holiday festivities, an auto show and more in the Queen City this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've got a sunny, but chilly weekend ahead. Here are a few ways you can enjoy it in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, Nov. 18

Food Truck Friday

Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and South End Food Truck Friday.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Cars and Coffee @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Fill up the tank with fuel and fill up your mug at Cars and Coffee in Concord this Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month, car owners and enthusiasts gather to celebrate their shared passion for cars and showcase their prized classics, customs and hot rods. Find more information about this free event here.

Kannapolis Christmas Tree lighting

Make your way out to Kannapolis for the Annual Tree Lighting Celebration and Celebration of Lights kick-off. Here, you can ride the Wonderland Express, a g-24 scale replica CP Huntington engine, and count down the 12 Days of Christmas as you view unique holiday light displays. Find more information here.

Sunday, Nov. 20

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays @ Belk Theater

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Happening Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Ice skating @ Whitewater Center

Lace up your skates because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center! the ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique skating space split into four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones. You can purchase tickets online here.

Speedway Christmas @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

The holiday season has arrived in the Carolinas, and what better way to celebrate than at Speedway Christmas? See displays featuring over 4 million lights and more. Happening now until Jan. 8, 2023. Find more information here.

The Jurassic Encounter @ Ballantyne's Backyard

The Dinosaurs are back as the Jurassic Encounter returns to the Queen City. It will feature 50+ animatronic and static dinosaurs and plenty of fun for the whole family. Opening day is Nov. 18 and it will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the exhibit will remain open until Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte Auto Show @ Charlotte Convention Center

See the hottest collection of vehicles at the Charlotte Auto Show this weekend at the Charlotte Convention Center. Shoppers will have the perfect chance to compare the latest models before heading to a dealership for a test drive or purchase. The show is going on until Sunday, Nov. 20. Find more information here.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy the Carolina Renaissance Festival, complete with an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions and, of course, food! Happening now through Nov. 20. Find more information here.

Southern Christmas Show @ The Park Expo and Conference Center

Come out to the largest Christmas Show in North America where you can shop for holiday gifts such as apparel, seasonal décor, jewelry, housewares & home décor, toys, gourmet foods and more. Happening from now until Nov. 20. Find more information here.