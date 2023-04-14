QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy early Earth Day celebrations, Charlotte FC action and more in the Queen City this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts this weekend with festive events across the Charlotte area. See what's happening!

Friday, April 14

Into the Woods @ Belk Theater

Broadway hits the Queen City with showings of the critically-acclaimed "Into the Woods." See the hit show at Charlotte's Belk Theater this weekend. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, April 15

Charlotte FC vs. Colorado @ Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC is back in the Queen City this weekend, facing the Colorado Rapids at Bank of America Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the match start at $59 and can be purchased here.

Earth Day with Kids In Nature Day

Head out to Matthews for an early Earth Day celebration featuring Eco-exhibits, vendors, hikes, scavenger hunts and more. Happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Squirrel Lake Park. Find more information here.

Charlotte Earth Day

Charlotte Earth Day is joining the Charlotte SHOUT! celebration Saturday in celebrating Mother Nature. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte. Find more information here.

Moo Brew & Que Fest

Come out for twos days of burgers, beer and fun this weekend at Moo, Brew and Que Fest. Happening from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, April 16

Camden Commons @ South End

Camden Road near South End will close its streets and transform into an outdoor living room where you can hang out, get a drink, eat good food and vibe out. It all goes down from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more info on the free event here.

Happening all weekend

Charlotte SHOUT! Festival

This weekend is your last chance to experience Charlotte SHOUT! The multi-week festival will showcase the best Charlotte art, music, dance, food and more. The best part: most events are accessible and free to all! Happening from now until April 16. Find more information here.

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. You can purchase tickets through May 21.