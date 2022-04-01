QC Happenings: 9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend

The Earth Week celebration continues this weekend with events happening in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend's weather is near-perfect, so spend it celebrating Earth Week and more in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, April 22

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday at Gibson Mill, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.

BOOM Charlotte @ Camp North End

Come out to see the Queen City’s experimental side at BOOM Charlotte, featuring indoor performances, outdoor shows, & art installations. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and concludes at 10 p.m. Saturday. Some events are ticketed. Find more information here.

Earth Day @ Innovation Barn

Come out and get educated about ways you can save the planet at Innovation Barn for Earth Day. Includes a $1 off discount on drinks. Beginning at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, April 23

Charlotte Kids Festival @ UNC Charlotte

Charlotte Kids Festival aims to expand entertainment options for the children and their families in the Charlotte area. It will feature six areas of fun for the entire family. Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Spring Fest @ Sycamore Brewing

Spring is in the air, so come out and enjoy some good food & drinks, music and fun at Sycamore Brewing this weekend. Happening from noon to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Metropolitan Market @ the Metropolitan

Shop from over 70 local artists and vendors as the Metropolitan Market returns this Saturday. Happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, April 24

Camden Commons @ South End

Camden Road near South End will close its streets and transform into an outdoor living room where you can hang out, get a drink, eat good food and vibe out. It all goes down from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more info on the free event here.

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Bring the family out to Party in the Park at Mint Museum Randolph the last Sunday of each month starting at 1 p.m. It includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music and a cash bar on the terrace. Tickets and more information are available here.

Happening All Weekend

Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill

Rock Hill’s Come-See-Festival returns for even more unique experiences this year featuring frogs, music, and fun. Events are happening from now until April 30. See a full list of festival events and times here.

Queen Charlotte Fair @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

This is your last chance to visit the Queen Charlotte Fair for fair foods, thrilling rides, fun games and exciting shows. Happening from now until April 24. Tickets start at $6 and can be purchased here.

