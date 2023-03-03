QC Happenings: 9 things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Markets, festivals and the return of the Hornets are all happening this weekend in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect sunshine and cool temperatures as you head out to activities in the Queen City this weekend. See what's happening!

Friday, March 3

90s Movie Series @ Camp North End

Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is "Wayne's World." Find more information here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets take on the Orlando Magic in the Queen City Friday night in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16.50 and can be purchased here.

Comedy Showcase @ Common Market

Enjoy a good laugh at Common Market's monthly comedy showcase with craft beer, wine, or coffee, Common Market's late-night menu and a different act each night! Find more information here.

Saturday, March 4

Goodwill Bridal Pop-up

You have the chance to save big at the Goodwill Bridal Pop-up, happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus in Charlotte. Find more information here.

Mooresville 150th Birthday Celebration

Come party with Mooresville for its 150th birthday, complete with rides, activities for all ages, live music, food and more. Admission is free. Happening from noon to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, March 5

3rd Annual CLT Donut Festival

Indulge your sweet tooth with donuts and other sweet treats from some of Charlotte's favorite bakeries. Enjoy music, lifestyle vendors, and goods from other local artisans and artists. This year's event benefits Save A Nut, an organization dedicated to fighting testicular cancer. Find more information here.

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End the weekend with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Picasso's Landscapes @ Mint Museum

Enter Pablo Picasso's deep engagement with landscapes at the Picasso's Landscapes exhibit, opening at the Mint Museum Uptown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 for adults with free admission for children 17 and under. Although tickets are sold out for the opening night, you can still purchase tickets through May 21.