QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy a spooky weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rain chances may be returning Sunday, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the weekend before halloween with eerie activities in the Charlotte area.
Friday, Oct. 28
Food Truck Friday
Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Pajamas All Day 5K/10K
Roll out of bed and get your move on the Pajamas All Day 5K/10K at Blakeney Professional Park. Registration kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Find more information here.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State @ Spectrum Center
The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Friday as they take on the Golden State Warriors in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $95 and can be purchased here.
Rich & Bennett's Halloween Pub Crawl
Enjoy a spooky night a frights, drink flights and more at Rich & Bennett's 21st annual Halloween Pub Crawl. The crawl kicks off ickets start at $10. Find more information here.
Plaza Midwood Fall Crawl 2022
Bring the kiddos out to enjoy the 2022 Fall Crawl in Plaza Midwood, complete with food trucks, a costume parade, live entertainment and more. Things kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Find more information here.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Wine Crawl Launch @ Church and Union
End your weekend on a private wine tour at Church and Union, featuring Wine and Small Bites and win prizes including tickets to the launch of our full wine tour. Happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find more information here.
Happening all weekend
Carolina Renaissance Festival
Escape to a simpler time in history at the Carolina Renaissance Festival, complete with an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions and, of course, food! Happening now through Nov. 20. Find more information here.
Charlotte Craft Beer Week
Come out one last time this weekend to try some of the Queen City's top breweries at Charlotte Craft Beer Week. The events runs all weekend, ending Oct. 30.
SCarowinds
This weekend is your last chance to visit SCarowinds as hoards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. You can visit all weekend long starting at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.