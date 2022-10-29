QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy a spooky weekend in Charlotte

Halloween is just around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to spend an eerie weekend in the Queen City. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rain chances may be returning Sunday, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the weekend before halloween with eerie activities in the Charlotte area.

Friday, Oct. 28

Food Truck Friday

Saturday, Oct. 29

Pajamas All Day 5K/10K

Roll out of bed and get your move on the Pajamas All Day 5K/10K at Blakeney Professional Park. Registration kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Friday as they take on the Golden State Warriors in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $95 and can be purchased here.

Rich & Bennett's Halloween Pub Crawl

Enjoy a spooky night a frights, drink flights and more at Rich & Bennett's 21st annual Halloween Pub Crawl. The crawl kicks off ickets start at $10. Find more information here.

Plaza Midwood Fall Crawl 2022

Bring the kiddos out to enjoy the 2022 Fall Crawl in Plaza Midwood, complete with food trucks, a costume parade, live entertainment and more. Things kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Find more information here.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Wine Crawl Launch @ Church and Union

End your weekend on a private wine tour at Church and Union, featuring Wine and Small Bites and win prizes including tickets to the launch of our full wine tour. Happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Escape to a simpler time in history at the Carolina Renaissance Festival, complete with an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions and, of course, food! Happening now through Nov. 20. Find more information here.

Charlotte Craft Beer Week

Come out one last time this weekend to try some of the Queen City's top breweries at Charlotte Craft Beer Week. The events runs all weekend, ending Oct. 30.

SCarowinds

This weekend is your last chance to visit SCarowinds as hoards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. You can visit all weekend long starting at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.